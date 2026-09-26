Chicago crime: 1-year-old girl shot, critically hurt SW Side, police say

A 1-year-old girl was shot and critically hurt inside a home on Chicago’s Southwest Side overnight.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene in the 6400 block of S. Mozart St. in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police found the victim inside the home with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

A person of interest was taken into custody by officers, police said.

A gun was found at the scene.

What we don't know:

The exact circumstances of the shooting were unclear. Police did not say if charges were pending.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.