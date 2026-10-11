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Chicago crime: Boy, 13, shot, injured on SW Side, police say

By Alex Ortiz
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 11, 2026 7:01 AM CDT
Published October 11, 2026 7:01 AM CDT

The Brief

    • A 13-year-old boy was shot and injured on Chicago's Southwest Side early Sunday morning, police said.
    • The boy was shot in his right arm and was hospitalized in good condition.
    • Police did not say if any arrests had been made or suspects identified.

CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy was shot and injured on Chicago’s Southwest Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 5200 block of S. Winchester Ave. in the Back of the Yards neighborhood around 2:27 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

That’s where a 13-year-old boy had been shot in his right arm.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any other details, including a description of the gunman.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyBack of the Yards