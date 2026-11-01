Chicago crime: Boy, 15, shot during argument on West Side, police say

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was shot and injured on Chicago's West Side overnight. The boy was with a group walking when a gunman approached them, and got into an argument before shooting the boy



A 15-year-old boy was shot and injured early Sunday morning on Chicago’s Far West Side.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene of the shooting in the 5400 block of W. Fulton St. in the Austin neighborhood a little before 1 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The boy was walking with some friends on the sidewalk when an unknown male gunman approached the group, police said. They got into a verbal altercation when the gunman fired shots, hitting the 15-year-old in the thigh.

The gunman fled the scene.

The victim was treated by paramedics and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide a description of the gunman.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.