Chicago crime: Boy, 15, shot during argument on West Side, police say
A 15-year-old boy was shot and injured early Sunday morning on Chicago’s Far West Side.
What we know:
Officers responded to the scene of the shooting in the 5400 block of W. Fulton St. in the Austin neighborhood a little before 1 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.
The boy was walking with some friends on the sidewalk when an unknown male gunman approached the group, police said. They got into a verbal altercation when the gunman fired shots, hitting the 15-year-old in the thigh.
The gunman fled the scene.
The victim was treated by paramedics and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.
What we don't know:
Police did not provide a description of the gunman.
Area detectives are investigating the shooting.