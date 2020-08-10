Expand / Collapse search

17-year-old Sesame Place employee assaulted after asking visitor to wear mask, police say

By Jennifer Joyce
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Pa
FOX 29 Philadelphia

17-year-old Sesame Place employee assaulted after asking visitor to wear mask, police say

FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce reports.

LANGHORNE, Pa. - Police say a 17-year-old Sesame Place employee was assaulted after asking a park visitor to wear a mask.  

The alleged assault happened on Sunday around 5:15 p.m.

The employee was taken to the hospital suffering an injury to his jaw and mouth which required surgery. 

According to police, the attackers took off after the assault. Investigators believe the man and a woman are from New York City. Police are pulling surveillance video and working with the NYPD.   

Sesame Place said in a statement to FOX 29, they have been in close communication with the family of the injured team member and are hoping for a full and speedy recovery. The park is cooperating fully with police. 

The investigation is ongoing.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP