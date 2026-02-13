Chicago weather: Temps heat up for Valentine's Day and into next week

The Brief Sunshine and low-50s warmth headline Friday and the weekend. Temperatures stay unseasonably mild into midweek, with several 50-degree days and a chance to hit 60. Cooler air returns Thursday.



It may be Friday the 13th, but there’s no bad luck coming from the weather department.

Today will be spectacular in Chicago with sunshine and temperatures climbing into the low 50s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and seasonably chilly with lows not far from freezing.

Valentine's Day forecast

What to expect:

Tomorrow as a storm system misses us to the south, it will bring some cloud cover to our area. Despite that, temperatures will soar into the mid 50s. The exception will be near the lake where temperatures will be several degrees cooler.

On Sunday it will be mostly sunny and unseasonably mild again with highs in the 50s. It will be a few degrees cooler at the lake.

Three more days of 50+ are a lock on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. It could even hit 60 degrees on Monday and/or Wednesday. There will be a chance for some rain on Wednesday especially over northern portions of our viewing area. Temperatures do back off on Thursday when highs will only be in the 40s.