2 critically wounded after gunman opens fire from vehicle in Chicago

The Brief A 34-year-old man and a woman were shot around 11:55 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Eberhart Avenue in Chicago’s West Woodlawn neighborhood. Police said someone inside a vehicle pulled up beside the pair and opened fire, striking the man multiple times and the woman in the head. Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, and Area One detectives are investigating.



A man and a woman are in critical condition after someone opened fire from a vehicle in Chicago’s West Woodlawn neighborhood.

Two people shot on South Eberhart Avenue

The Chicago Police Department said the shooting happened around 11:55 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Eberhart Avenue. A 34-year-old man and a woman of an unidentified age were standing in the street when a vehicle pulled up beside them. Police said someone inside the vehicle pulled out a gun and fired at both of them.

The man was shot multiple times in the body, and the woman was shot in the head. A neighbor rushed both victims to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were listed in critical condition. Police did not release the woman’s age.

Neighbor heard about 20 gunshots

What they're saying:

A neighbor told FOX Chicago she was drinking her morning coffee on her porch a few houses down when she heard about 20 gunshots.

CPD investigates

Dig deeper:

Police gathered evidence and spoke with witnesses at the scene, where a red vehicle riddled with bullet holes was a focus of the investigation.

Area One detectives are investigating. Police have released no information about a suspect or motive, and no arrests have been announced.