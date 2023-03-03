2 killed after car crashes into tree in Northwest suburb: police

An elderly man and woman were killed in a single-car crash in Barrington Thursday afternoon.

Police say the car the two victims were in crashed into a tree in the 600 block of South Hough Street around 2 p.m. and the driver and passenger were killed.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the victims as 85-year-old Richard Wetterholm of Wheeling and 78-year-old Mary Gulbranson of Barrington.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

No additional information is available at this time.