2 killed in separate attacks in Chicago Lawn

Two men were killed in separate attacks Saturday evening in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

About 6:40 p.m., a 45-year-old man was in an alley in the 5900 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when someone shot him in the back of the head, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At the same time, another male, whose age was unknown, was found in the 2400 block of West Marquette Road with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.

Area One detectives are investigating both attacks.