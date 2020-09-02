2 killed in shooting at Joliet liquor store

Two men were found shot to death Tuesday at a liquor store in Joliet.

Officers were dispatched at 8:43 p.m. for reports of shots fired at Ingalls Park Food and Liquor, 1822 E. Washington St. in Joliet, according to a statement from the Will County sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrived to find 29-year-old Zachary Stohr lying on the floor inside the store with a gunshot wound to his back, authorities said. he was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Another man, 20-year-old Xavier Mendoza, was found in a vehicle in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the sheriff’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brian O’Leary at 815-727-8574, ext. 4957, or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.