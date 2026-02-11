Chicago weather: Mother Nature flips the switch to spring this weekend

Another stunning day in the books! Temperatures warmed into the lower 40s for most of Chicagoland this afternoon under sunny skies.

Skies become partly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 20s. The average low temperature for mid-February is around 20, so we'll be running a few degrees above normal.

Thursday starts off partly sunny, and then we see decreasing clouds in the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are on tap for Friday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Make plans to get outdoors this weekend! Saturday and Sunday look stunning with highs around 50 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures warm even more early next workweek with highs in the mid 50s by Tuesday.