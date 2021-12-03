2 men shot near Garfield CTA Red Line stop

Two men were shot near the Garfield CTA Red Line stop Friday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, at about 12:42 p.m., two unknown male offenders approached two 32-year-old men in the 200 block of West Garfield and wanted the victims' shopping bags and personal items.

The two men refused.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

One of the offenders then displayed a gun and shot the victims, police said.

One victim was shot in the back and the other was shot in the abdomen.

Both victims were transported to the hospital in fair condition.

No offenders are in custody.