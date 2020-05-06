2 shot, 1 fatally, Tuesday in Chicago

article

Two people were shot Tuesday in Chicago, including a man who was killed in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The 22-year-old was standing in the doorway of a home about 6:50 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone got out of a dark-colored vehicle, walked up to the home and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The gunman drove off south on Marshfield.

In the day’s other shooting, a 49-year-old man was wounded in McKinley Park on the South Side.

About 5:50 a.m., he was standing outside in the 3500 block of South Paulina Avenue when a silver vehicle, possibly a Jaguar, pulled up with a male and female inside, police said.

The male opened fire on the man, striking him in the torso, police said. He was rushed to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Tuesday’s shootings come after a Monday in which one person was killed and four others were wounded in citywide shootings.