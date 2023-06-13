2 shot while inside vehicle in Waukegan parking lot

Two people were shot while inside a vehicle in a Waukegan parking lot Tuesday morning.

At about 11:26 a.m., Waukegan police received a call of a double shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of North Green Bay Road.

While responding to the location, officers discovered the two victims in the area of Glen Flora and Jackson in a red Jeep.

One victim, a 22-year-old woman from Wadsworth, was shot in the left arm. Officers applied a tourniquet, and she was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second victim, a 23-year-old man from Gurnee, was shot in the back and was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to an area hospital.

According to preliminary information, the victims were parked in a parking lot in the 2100 block of North Green Bay Road next to another vehicle.

A short time later, shots came from the other vehicle into the Jeep, police said.

A total of 16 spent rifle and pistol casings were recovered.

The victim’s red Jeep also had numerous bullet holes and damage from the incident.

A black Jeep Cherokee was also struck by gunfire from this incident. The victim’s red Jeep also crashed into this vehicle as the victims were fleeing the parking lot.

The occupants of the black Jeep Cherokee were not injured, police said.

No suspects are currently in custody.