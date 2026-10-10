Chicago crime: 2 teens shot by gunman on motorcycle on South Side, police say

The Brief Two 16-year-old boys were shot and injured overnight on Chicago's South Side, police said. The gunman approached the two teens while riding a motorcycle and opened fire. The victims were both hospitalized with injuries, but in good condition.



Two teenage boys were shot and injured by a gunman riding a motorcycle on Chicago’s South Side late Friday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene in the 6500 block of S. Laflin St. in Englewood around 11:20 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

Two 16-year-olds were sitting inside a parked car in the area when a motorcycle pulled alongside them, police said.

The person on the motorcycle then pointed a gun at the teens and fired, hitting them both. They then fled the scene eastbound on 65th Street.

One 16-year-old was shot in the buttock and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

The other 16-year-old was shot in the foot and taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, also listed in good condition.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide a description of the gunman.

Area detectives are investigating.