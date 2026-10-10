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Chicago crime: 2 teens shot by gunman on motorcycle on South Side, police say

By Alex Ortiz
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 10, 2026 6:31 AM CDT
Published October 10, 2026 6:31 AM CDT
Chicago crime: 2 teens shot by gunman on motorcycle on South Side, police say
Chicago crime: 2 teens shot by gunman on motorcycle on South Side, police say

Chicago crime: 2 teens shot by gunman on motorcycle on South Side, police say

Two teenage boys were shot and injured by a gunman riding a motorcycle on Chicago’s South Side late Friday night.

The Brief

    • Two 16-year-old boys were shot and injured overnight on Chicago's South Side, police said.
    • The gunman approached the two teens while riding a motorcycle and opened fire.
    • The victims were both hospitalized with injuries, but in good condition.

CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were shot and injured by a gunman riding a motorcycle on Chicago’s South Side late Friday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene in the 6500 block of S. Laflin St. in Englewood around 11:20 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

Two 16-year-olds were sitting inside a parked car in the area when a motorcycle pulled alongside them, police said.

The person on the motorcycle then pointed a gun at the teens and fired, hitting them both. They then fled the scene eastbound on 65th Street.

One 16-year-old was shot in the buttock and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

The other 16-year-old was shot in the foot and taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, also listed in good condition.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide a description of the gunman.

Area detectives are investigating.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyEnglewood