Chicago crime: 3 shot, 1 killed in Bronzeville, police say
CHICAGO - Three people were shot, one fatally, in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood late Saturday night.
What we know:
The three adult victims were standing in the 0-100 block of E. 37th Street around 11:23 p.m. during a gathering in the area when a gunman in the crowd fired gunshots at the group, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Three people were hit:
- A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.
- A 31-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. He was listed in critical condition.
- A 23-year-old woman was shot in the right hand. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
Police provided no further details.
Area detectives are investigating.