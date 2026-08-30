Chicago crime: 3 shot, 1 killed in Bronzeville, police say

Three people were shot, one fatally, in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood late Saturday night.

What we know:

The three adult victims were standing in the 0-100 block of E. 37th Street around 11:23 p.m. during a gathering in the area when a gunman in the crowd fired gunshots at the group, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Three people were hit:

A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

A 31-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. He was listed in critical condition.

A 23-year-old woman was shot in the right hand. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Police provided no further details.

Area detectives are investigating.