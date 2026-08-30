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Chicago crime: 3 shot, 1 killed in Bronzeville, police say

By Alex Ortiz
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 30, 2026 6:43 AM CDT
Published August 30, 2026 6:43 AM CDT
Livestream

CHICAGO - Three people were shot, one fatally, in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood late Saturday night.

What we know:

The three adult victims were standing in the 0-100 block of E. 37th Street around 11:23 p.m. during a gathering in the area when a gunman in the crowd fired gunshots at the group, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Three people were hit:

  • A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.
  • A 31-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. He was listed in critical condition.
  • A 23-year-old woman was shot in the right hand. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Police provided no further details.

Area detectives are investigating.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyBronzeville