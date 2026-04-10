3 teens shot at Joliet apartment complex, 2 in critical condition; another boy arrested: police

The Brief Three 17-year-old boys were shot Thursday at a Joliet apartment complex. Two victims remain in critical condition; a third was treated and released. Police recovered multiple guns and have one teen in custody.



A shooting in Joliet Thursday night left three teens injured, two critically, and led to the arrest of a 17-year-old allegedly found with multiple guns.

What we know:

Officers responded around 8:16 p.m. to reports of multiple people shot in the 1000 block of Lois Place, near the Larkin Village Apartments.

At the scene, officers found two 17-year-old boys inside an apartment building at 1021 Lois Place. One had been shot in the chest and abdomen and was found in a second-floor stairwell. The other had wounds to the leg and abdomen and was found in a first-floor stairwell.

A third 17-year-old was found shot in the hand outside 937 Lois Place.

All three were taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center, with one of them later transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. The two victims found inside the apartment building remain in critical condition. The third victim found outside was treated and released.

Teen arrested:

During the response, officers saw a male running from the area and took him into custody nearby. Police said the 17-year-old had a backpack containing three 9mm handguns, including one reported stolen from Crest Hill, and ammunition.

He faces the following charges:

Three counts of Aggravated Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Aggravated Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

During the investigation, police recovered more evidence, including a gun and shell casings from the laundry room of 1021 Lois Place, along with signs of gunfire damage throughout the area. An occupied apartment was struck, but no additional injuries were reported.

Another backpack with two more guns was found outside 943 Lois Place.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting, but police said it appears to be targeted.

What's next:

Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

People may also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org to remain anonymous.