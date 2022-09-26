3 suspects wanted by Chicago police for attacking, robbing CTA rider

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying three male suspects who attacked a CTA passenger before taking the victim's bicycle and throwing it in front of an oncoming train.

According to police, on Sept. 17 around 9:21 p.m., the three suspects approached the victim on a Red Line train at the Garfield Boulevard stop and the suspect in a black hoodie pulled out a knife.

The suspect with the knife then put the weapon away and all three offenders began punching and kicking the victim, police said.

Suspects in Red Line attack on Sept. 17, 2022 | Chicago Police Department

The three suspects then walked away momentarily but returned to steal the victim's bicycle, police said. The suspects then threw the bicycle on the train tracks which was struck by an oncoming train.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD detectives at 312-745-4706.