4 in custody after Chicago carjacking spree; woman killed in crash

Four people were arrested after carjacking several vehicles at gunpoint and killing a woman in a crash Thursday morning in the Little Village neighborhood.

The group got out of a stolen white pickup truck just before 7 p.m. and carjacked a 65-year-old woman who was in a black Honda in the 3400 block of South Claremont Avenue in McKinley Park, police said.

Later on, the same group carjacked another woman, 25, who was driving a white Honda in the 1900 block of West 21st Place in Heart of Chicago, according to police.

Police responded to a call of a group of people trying to set a white pickup truck on fire in the 3400 block of South Leavitt Street.

The suspects fled the scene in a black Honda, which officers located and attempted to curb, police said.

The Honda continued driving and crashed into a Toyota in the 3100 block of South Kedzie Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood, police said.

The driver of the Toyota, a 55-year-old woman, was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

All four suspects were taken into custody and two guns were recovered from the black Honda, police said.

Charges are pending.