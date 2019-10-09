4 shot Tuesday in Chicago

Four people were wounded Tuesday in separate shootings in Chicago, including a man who was shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Just before midnight, the 27-year-old was sitting in a vehicle in the 11800 block of South Justine Street when he heard shots and felt a pain, Chicago police said. He was struck in the shoulder.

He was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park where he was stabilized, police said. He told officers on the scene he did not know where the shots came from.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.

Less than an hour earlier, a 22-year-old man was shot in Gresham on the South Side.

The man was walking down the 1300 block of West 76th Street about 11 p.m. when someone fired shots, striking him twice in the arm, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized.

The man said he did not see the shooter or know where the gunfire came from, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

Advertisement

A man was critically wounded Tuesday morning in Chatham on the South Side.

The 47-year-old was in a car being chased by another vehicle about 10 a.m. in the 8800 block of South Cottage Grove, police said.

The man exited the vehicle and ran to a house in the 500 block of East 92nd Street, asking for help and saying he was shot, police said. He was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

In the day’s first shooting, a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in Englewood on the South Side.

He told investigators he was standing on a sidewalk about 7:40 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Vincennes Avenue when he heard shots and realized he was hit, police said.

The man, struck in the hand and thigh, took himself to St. Bernard Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Eight people were wounded Monday in gun violence across Chicago.