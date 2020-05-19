5th CTA worker dies of COVID-19

article

A bus operator is the fifth CTA employee to die of COVID-19, the agency announced Tuesday.

The employee joined the CTA in 2012, CTA said.

“The entire CTA family extends its heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, loved ones and colleagues of this dedicated bus operator,” CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. said in a statement. “We will collectively remember and honor this employee’s service and commitment to Chicagoans and our city.”

The fourth CTA employee to die of the coronavirus worked in the agency’s technology department for more than two decades, officials said in April.

The new fatality comes as health officials announced 146 more coronavirus deaths Tuesday.