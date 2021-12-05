6 killed, 2 teens among 15 wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening

At least six people were killed and two teens among 15 others wounded in citywide shootings since Friday, 5 p.m.

One person was killed and another was critically wounded while walking in an alley Sunday morning in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side. A woman and man, 20 and 23, were walking in an alley about 4:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of North Central Avenue when they were struck in their bodies by gunfire, Chicago police said. The woman was taken to Community First Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name hasn’t been released yet. The man self-transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said.

About an hour earlier, two people were shot, one fatally, while sitting in a car Sunday morning on the Near West Side. About 3:20 a.m., a woman and man, 41 and 56, were sitting in a car in the 300 block of South Hoyne Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, police said. Both were struck in the body and were taken to Stroger Hospital, where the man was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet. The woman was in good condition, according to officials.

A man was fatally shot by an acquaintance Friday night during an argument outside a home in West Chatham, officials said. Lynnez Patterson, 44, was arguing with a male acquaintance on his porch about 8:25 p.m. in the first block of 78th Place, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The acquaintance then shot the man multiple times, striking him in the torso and head, police said. He was taken to Stroger, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A few hours later, a woman was shot inside a building in South Shore. About 8:20 p.m., the 27-year-old was shot in the head by someone in a hallway in the 7100 block of South Ridgeland Avenue, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified.

An 18-year-old man was killed at a gas station Saturday night in Englewood on the South Side. The man was walking through a gas station about 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street when a vehicle drove by and someone from inside opened fire, police said. He was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

A few hours earlier, Parrish Peeples was fatally shot in West Englewood, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The 54-year-old was standing on the porch of a home about 5:15 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Claremont Avenue when people got out of a vehicle and fired shots at her, police said. She was struck in the leg and abdomen and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

In nonfatal attacks, a 17-year-old passenger was shot and seriously wounded Saturday night in Chicago Lawn on the South Side. About 9:20 p.m., the teen was a passenger in a car traveling in the 3400 block of West 61st Place when the vehicle he was in passed by two males who were shouting at him, police said. The driver of the car heard gunfire, and the teen was shot in the back of his head, police said. He was taken to Christ, where he was in serious condition, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday night after an argument in the Loop. About 11:20 p.m., the teen was walking in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue when he bumped into a male walking in the opposite direction, police said. Following an argument, the male shot the 15-year-old in the arm, police said. He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.