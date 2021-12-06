6 killed, 24 wounded in shootings over the weekend in Chicago

Six people were killed and 24 others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago this weekend.

One person was killed and two others were critically wounded Sunday morning in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side. A woman and man, 20 and 23, were walking in an alley about 4:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of North Central Avenue when someone opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said. Another man, 23, was inside a building when he was hit by gunfire, police said. The woman, Meagan Bilbo, was pronounced dead at Community First Hospital. One man went to Illinois Masonic Medical Center while the other went to Evanston Hospital, police said. Both were listed in critical condition.

About an hour earlier, two people were shot, one fatally, on the Near West Side. About 3:20 a.m., a woman and man, 41 and 56, were sitting in a car in the 300 block of South Hoyne Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where the man was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released. The woman was in good condition, according to officials.

A man was fatally shot Friday night outside a home in West Chatham, officials said. Lynnez Patterson, 44, was arguing with a male acquaintance on his porch about 8:25 p.m. in the first block of 78th Place, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The acquaintance then shot the man multiple times, striking him in the torso and head, police said. He was taken to Stroger, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A few hours later, a woman was shot inside a building in South Shore. About 8:20 p.m., the 27-year-old was shot in the head by someone in a hallway in the 7100 block of South Ridgeland Avenue, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified.

An 18-year-old man was killed Saturday night in Englewood on the South Side. The man was walking through a gas station about 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street when a vehicle drove by and someone from inside opened fire, police said. He was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.