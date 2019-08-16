8 wounded Thursday in Chicago shootings

article

Shootings across Chicago on Thursday left at least eight people wounded, including three men who were shot in a drive-by in Englewood on the South Side.

They were standing in front of a home about 8:07 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Stewart Avenue when someone in a passing light-colored Dodge Journey opened fire, Chicago police said.

An 18-year-old man was hit in the leg, while a 23-year-old man was struck in the chest, arm and side, police said. The third man, 24, was shot in the leg, arm and shoulder. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where their conditions were stabilized.

Minutes earlier, a man and a woman were wounded in a shooting in Bronzeville.

They were in a vehicle parked on the street about 8 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Indiana Avenue when a white SUV pulled up and someone inside unleashed gunfire at the vehicle, police said.

The woman, 24, was hit in the head, chest and abdomen, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The 23-year-old man was struck in the shoulder, armpit and twice in the thigh. He was taken to the same hospital where his condition was stabilized.

About an hour later, a 36-year-old man was shot multiple times in Garfield Park on the West Side.

Advertisement

He was struck four times in the groin about 9 p.m. by an unknown male he was arguing with in an alley in the 4000 block of West Lake Street, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 19-year-old man was wounded in an earlier shooting in Park Manor on the South Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 4:17 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Wabash Avenue and was struck in the back by gunfire from an unknown location, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized.

Thursday's earliest reported gun violence incident happened just after midnight in Roseland on the Far South Side.

About 12:10 a.m., a man was walking in the 11200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when someone in a passing dark-colored vehicle unleashed gunfire, police said.

The 27-year-old was hit in the shoulder but was able to take himself to Roseland Hospital, police said. He was later taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

On Wednesday, one person was killed and four others were wounded in citywide shootings.