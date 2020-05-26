91 more people die of COVID-19 in Cook County
CHICAGO - Another 91 people died from COVID-19 in Cook County, officials announced Wednesday.
The newly confirmed fatalities bring the county’s death toll to 3,551, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
On Wednesday, Illinois health officials reported 160 additional COVID-19 deaths in the state, raising the total to 5,083. So far, 1124,306 positive cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Illinois.
