'Amazing': Batman walks bullied 3-year-old to preschool in Florida

It wasn't Gotham City, but Batman descended on a Florida preschool to help a 3-year-old girl who was being bullied.

When Erica Calculli's daughter Lydia came home from school with bruises on her face, she chalked it up to regular kid's play.

But then Lydia came home with a swollen black eye last month.

The little girl told her mother that her classmates hit her and threw a shoe at her.

Credit: Erica Calculli

Calculli says she reported the incident to her daughter's school, but nothing came of it. She turned to social media, where Batman impersonator Jack Asbury saw the post and offered to walk the little girl to school.

"I was heart broken when I saw her mothers post she was being bullied in school," Jack Asbury wrote in a Facebook post. "Hopefully this will help her over come the fear knowing who has her back."

Credit: Erica Calculli

Calculli posted an adorable photo of the shy girl holding the black-caped superhero's hand in the classroom.

The Batman of Springhill regularly shares good deeds of his acts in helping other people in need of a hero.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.