Amazon shooting: Food delivery driver charged with murder outside Matteson facility

The Brief A 33-year-old man has been charged with murder in Sunday's fatal shooting of a worker outside the Amazon fulfillment center in Matteson. Police said the shooting followed an argument and minor physical altercation between the victim, Dylan Perkins, and the suspect, Devonta Hodge, in the parking lot. Hodge was taken into custody Tuesday after meeting with investigators and is due in court Thursday.



A food delivery driver has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man working at the Amazon fulfillment center in south suburban Matteson earlier this week.

Murder charge in shooting outside Amazon facility

What we know:

Matteson police responded around 10:54 p.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired at the Amazon facility at 7001 Vollmer Road.

Officers arrived within about three minutes and found 26-year-old Dylan Perkins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso near the building's front entrance. Police said officers immediately began lifesaving efforts, including applying a tourniquet and performing CPR until paramedics arrived.

Perkins, of Glenwood, was taken to Olympia Fields Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

In a statement, Amazon said Perkins was a third-party vendor working at the facility.

"We're saddened by this senseless act of violence and are focused on supporting our employees and the victim's family during this difficult time," the company said.

Police said their investigation found Perkins argued with a food delivery driver before the confrontation escalated into a minor physical altercation in the Amazon parking lot. Investigators said the driver then shot Perkins multiple times before leaving the scene.

On Tuesday, police said the suspected shooter, identified as 33-year-old Devonta Hodge, arrived at the Matteson Police Department to meet with investigators and was taken into custody at about 12:10 p.m.

After reviewing the case, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office charged Hodge with murder, police said.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what sparked the argument that led to the shooting.

What's next:

Hodge is due in court Thursday for a detention hearing.

The video at the top of this story is dated.