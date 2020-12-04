Armed man barricades self in West Humboldt Park: police
CHICAGO - A SWAT team responded to a barricaded armed man Friday afternoon in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Officers were called at noon to an intoxicated man armed with a knife or a gun in the 1300 block of North Kildare Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.
The man barricaded himself alone inside a home, police said. The barricade allegedly began as a domestic incident.
There were no reported injuries as of 1:30 p.m.