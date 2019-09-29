Armed robber chats up victims on Near North Side, then robs them
article
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of three armed robberies reported in September in Near North Side neighborhoods.
In each incident a man approaches victims and starts a conversation with them before implying that he is armed and announcing a robbery, Chicago police said in a community alert. Victims are robbed of their personal property and cash before the man flees the area.
These armed robberies happened during the evening and early morning hours:
Sept. 3 in the 200 block of East Pearson Street;
Sept. 7 in the 200 block of West Grand Avenue; and
Sept. 10 in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.