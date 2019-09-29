Armed robber chats up victims on Near North Side, then robs them

article

Chicago police are warning residents of three armed robberies reported in September in Near North Side neighborhoods.

In each incident a man approaches victims and starts a conversation with them before implying that he is armed and announcing a robbery, Chicago police said in a community alert. Victims are robbed of their personal property and cash before the man flees the area.

These armed robberies happened during the evening and early morning hours:

Sept. 3 in the 200 block of East Pearson Street;

Sept. 7 in the 200 block of West Grand Avenue; and

Sept. 10 in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.