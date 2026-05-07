Registered sex offender charged with having child sexual abuse material in Chicago suburb

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The Brief Aurora police arrested a registered sex offender after a child sexual abuse material investigation that began in 2023. Investigators said Robert Terry May had a prior child pornography conviction in Kentucky from 2014. He faces 15 felony charges, including possession of CSAM and failure to register as a sex offender.



An Aurora man and registered sex offender has been charged after a lengthy investigation into possession of child sexual abuse material.

Chicago-area man charged with exploiting children

The backstory:

Aurora police said the investigation began in August 2023 after officials received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force regarding suspected online child exploitation activity.

Detectives executed search warrants, analyzed electronic devices and reviewed digital evidence, according to police.

Investigators discovered the suspect had a prior child pornography conviction in Kentucky from 2014.

Police arrested 38-year-old Robert Terry May on April 29 at his home in the 700 block of Serendipity Drive without incident.

May was charged with 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material with a prior conviction and five counts of failure to register as a sex offender.

May was released after a detention hearing under pretrial supervision conditions.

What's next:

May's next court appearance is scheduled for May 28.