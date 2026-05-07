Expand / Collapse search

33 things to do in Chicago May 8 – 10

By
Published  May 7, 2026 1:52pm CDT
News
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Whether you're looking for a low-key night or a packed out weekend, Chicago has options for everyone. Here's a guide to things to do around the city May 8 - 10. 

Concerts in the Chicago area

May 8: Disclosure at The Salt Shed Outdoors 

May 8: Yumi Zouma at Outset

May 8: La Dispute at Thalia Hall

May 8: Greyboy Allstars at Garcia’s Chicago

May 9: Michael McDermott at Garcia’s Chicago

May 9: Said the Sky at Ramova Theatre

May 10: World Famous Gospel Brunch at House of Blues Chicago

May 10: Anthony Hamilton at Horseshow Casino

May 10: Fakemink at House of Blues Chicago

May 10: Clark at Outset

May 10: Andres Cepeda at Riviera Theatre

May 10: Dilit Dosanjh at Allstate Arena

Multiple dates: Peso Pluma & Friends at United Center

Multiple dates: DiDonato at Orchestra Hall

Sporting events in the Chicago area 

May 8: Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners

May 9: Chicago Fire FC vs. New York Red Bulls

May 9: Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners

May 10: Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners

May 10: Chicago Dogs vs. Winnipeg Goldeyes 

May 10: Chicago Tempest vs. Boston Banshee

Cubs fan saved by White Sox fan’s kidney throws first pitch at Wrigley Field

Cubs fan saved by White Sox fan’s kidney throws first pitch at Wrigley Field

A Cubs fan who went viral seeking a kidney was saved by a White Sox fan who donated one, and the pair will now throw out ceremonial first pitches at Wrigley Field to celebrate her recovery.

 

Theatre and comedy shows in the Chicago area

Chicago the Musical

Going Bacharach 

Mother Goose & the Cabinet of Wonder 

Elmo’s Got the Moves

I Killed Andy Breitbart 

Goodnight Moon

Michael Blackson

Things to do around Chicago

SAUCED Night Market 

The SAUCED Night Market kicks off its 2026 season May 8-9 with a pop-up featuring more than 40 local vendors, food trucks and live entertainment.

 

Chicago River Day 

Volunteers will gather from 9 a.m. to noon on May 9 across more than 90 locations to clean and restore the Chicago-Calumet River system during the 34th annual Chicago River Day. 

 

Chicago Pickle Fest 

Pickle lovers can head to Wrigleyville on May 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a bar crawl-style festival featuring pickle-inspired food, drinks and live music. 

Blue Island Mai Fest 

Blue Island’s annual Mai Fest returns with more than 100 artisans, live music and food vendors. The free, family-friendly event runs noon to 5 p.m. on May 9. 

Mommy & Me Mother’s Day Celebration

Families can celebrate Mother’s Day from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Artifact Events with hands-on activities, a mini market and spa-style experiences. 

Beers & Bases at Gallagher Way 

Gallagher Way hosts Beers & Bases during Cubs away games, combining baseball-themed activities with drinks and outdoor entertainment. 

The Source: The events in this article were gathered by FOX Chicago's Justine Baker. Email justine.baker@fox.com to suggest an event. 

NewsThings to doEntertainmentLifestyle