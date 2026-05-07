33 things to do in Chicago May 8 – 10

Whether you're looking for a low-key night or a packed out weekend, Chicago has options for everyone. Here's a guide to things to do around the city May 8 - 10.

Concerts in the Chicago area

May 8: Disclosure at The Salt Shed Outdoors

May 8: Yumi Zouma at Outset

May 8: La Dispute at Thalia Hall

May 8: Greyboy Allstars at Garcia’s Chicago

May 9: Michael McDermott at Garcia’s Chicago

May 9: Said the Sky at Ramova Theatre

May 10: World Famous Gospel Brunch at House of Blues Chicago

May 10: Anthony Hamilton at Horseshow Casino

May 10: Fakemink at House of Blues Chicago

May 10: Clark at Outset

May 10: Andres Cepeda at Riviera Theatre

May 10: Dilit Dosanjh at Allstate Arena

Multiple dates: Peso Pluma & Friends at United Center

Multiple dates: DiDonato at Orchestra Hall

Sporting events in the Chicago area

May 8: Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners

May 9: Chicago Fire FC vs. New York Red Bulls

May 9: Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners

May 10: Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners

May 10: Chicago Dogs vs. Winnipeg Goldeyes

May 10: Chicago Tempest vs. Boston Banshee

Theatre and comedy shows in the Chicago area

Chicago the Musical

Going Bacharach

Mother Goose & the Cabinet of Wonder

Elmo’s Got the Moves

I Killed Andy Breitbart

Goodnight Moon

Michael Blackson

Things to do around Chicago

The SAUCED Night Market kicks off its 2026 season May 8-9 with a pop-up featuring more than 40 local vendors, food trucks and live entertainment.

Volunteers will gather from 9 a.m. to noon on May 9 across more than 90 locations to clean and restore the Chicago-Calumet River system during the 34th annual Chicago River Day.

Pickle lovers can head to Wrigleyville on May 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a bar crawl-style festival featuring pickle-inspired food, drinks and live music.

Blue Island’s annual Mai Fest returns with more than 100 artisans, live music and food vendors. The free, family-friendly event runs noon to 5 p.m. on May 9.

Families can celebrate Mother’s Day from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Artifact Events with hands-on activities, a mini market and spa-style experiences.

Gallagher Way hosts Beers & Bases during Cubs away games, combining baseball-themed activities with drinks and outdoor entertainment.