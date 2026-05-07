33 things to do in Chicago May 8 – 10
CHICAGO - Whether you're looking for a low-key night or a packed out weekend, Chicago has options for everyone. Here's a guide to things to do around the city May 8 - 10.
Concerts in the Chicago area
May 8: Disclosure at The Salt Shed Outdoors
May 8: Yumi Zouma at Outset
May 8: La Dispute at Thalia Hall
May 8: Greyboy Allstars at Garcia’s Chicago
May 9: Michael McDermott at Garcia’s Chicago
May 9: Said the Sky at Ramova Theatre
May 10: World Famous Gospel Brunch at House of Blues Chicago
May 10: Anthony Hamilton at Horseshow Casino
May 10: Fakemink at House of Blues Chicago
May 10: Clark at Outset
May 10: Andres Cepeda at Riviera Theatre
May 10: Dilit Dosanjh at Allstate Arena
Multiple dates: Peso Pluma & Friends at United Center
Multiple dates: DiDonato at Orchestra Hall
Sporting events in the Chicago area
May 8: Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners
May 9: Chicago Fire FC vs. New York Red Bulls
May 9: Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners
May 10: Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners
May 10: Chicago Dogs vs. Winnipeg Goldeyes
May 10: Chicago Tempest vs. Boston Banshee
Theatre and comedy shows in the Chicago area
Mother Goose & the Cabinet of Wonder
Things to do around Chicago
SAUCED Night Market
The SAUCED Night Market kicks off its 2026 season May 8-9 with a pop-up featuring more than 40 local vendors, food trucks and live entertainment.
Chicago River Day
Volunteers will gather from 9 a.m. to noon on May 9 across more than 90 locations to clean and restore the Chicago-Calumet River system during the 34th annual Chicago River Day.
Chicago Pickle Fest
Pickle lovers can head to Wrigleyville on May 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a bar crawl-style festival featuring pickle-inspired food, drinks and live music.
Blue Island Mai Fest
Blue Island’s annual Mai Fest returns with more than 100 artisans, live music and food vendors. The free, family-friendly event runs noon to 5 p.m. on May 9.
Mommy & Me Mother’s Day Celebration
Families can celebrate Mother’s Day from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Artifact Events with hands-on activities, a mini market and spa-style experiences.
Beers & Bases at Gallagher Way
Gallagher Way hosts Beers & Bases during Cubs away games, combining baseball-themed activities with drinks and outdoor entertainment.
The Source: The events in this article were gathered by FOX Chicago's Justine Baker. Email justine.baker@fox.com to suggest an event.