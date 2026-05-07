Dorian Smith Jr.: Teen missing for more than a week on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A 16-year-old boy, Dorian D. Smith Jr., has been missing for more than a week after last being seen March 28 on Chicago’s South Side. He is Black, 5 feet 2 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair; no clothing description has been released. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Area Two SVU detectives at 312-747-8274 or call 911.



The search for a missing 16-year-old boy on Chicago's South Side has surpassed a week and authorities are asking for the public’s help to find him.

What we know:

Dorian D. Smith Jr. was last seen March 28 in the 7800 block of South Oglesby Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Dorian D. Smith Jr., (Chicago PD )

He is Black, 5 feet 2 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair. Police did not release a description of what he was wearing.

What we don't know:

Details about what may have led to Smith’s disappearance remain unclear.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Two SVU detectives at 312-747-8274 or call 911.