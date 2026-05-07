Dorian Smith Jr.: Teen missing for more than a week on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - The search for a missing 16-year-old boy on Chicago's South Side has surpassed a week and authorities are asking for the public’s help to find him.
What we know:
Dorian D. Smith Jr. was last seen March 28 in the 7800 block of South Oglesby Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Pictured is Dorian D. Smith Jr., (Chicago PD )
He is Black, 5 feet 2 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair. Police did not release a description of what he was wearing.
What we don't know:
Details about what may have led to Smith’s disappearance remain unclear.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Two SVU detectives at 312-747-8274 or call 911.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.