Two eaglets born in Chicago for the first time in over 100 years

The Brief Two eagle chicks were born at Park 597 near Indiana Ridge Marsh—the first confirmed births in Chicago in over 100 years, with sightings in late April. The Chicago Park District says habitat restoration efforts led to the return, with nesting activity first noticed in February and hopes this becomes a regular occurrence. Residents are asked to keep their distance to protect the nest and can participate in naming an eaglet through submissions by May 15 and voting by June 1.



For the first time in over 100 years, two eagles have been born in Chicago.

They were born at Park 597, just south of Indiana Ridge Marsh. On April 28, the first chick was confirmed. On Thursday, the Chicago Park District confirmed another chick was in the nest.

The Chicago Park District have been working to restore the eagles' natural habitat in the area, and their efforts seem to be paying off. Officials noticed some nesting activity in February.

"Restoring park habitats to their natural state maximizes positive impact, making experiences like this one truly powerful," said Chicago Park District General Superintendent and CEO Carlos Ramirez-Rosa. "We’d like it to be a regular occurrence, and for that to happen, we need the public’s cooperation to see even more wildlife thrive in our urban parks."

What you can do:

Officials are asking the public to stay on the marked trails and stay clear of the birds so as not to disturb their nesting.

The district is also asking the public to help name the new baby eaglet. Anyone can submit three names by May 15 here.

Once the names have been submitted, local birding groups and the Park District Natural Resources team will choose three entries and unveil them on May 19for residents to vote on the final name choice by June 1.

It's unclear if these chosen names will also be given to the second eaglet.

The backstory:

The last eagle spotting in Chicago was in 2024 when a bald eagle was seen flying through the skies and propped on trees above Horner Park in the Irving Park neighborhood.