Metra UP-North train collides with semi in Wilmette, service suspended

The Brief A Metra UP-North train struck a semi-truck Thursday afternoon near Green Bay Road and Linden in Wilmette. Service on the UP-North line is suspended in both directions, with major delays and riders urged to seek alternative transportation. It’s unclear if there are any injuries or when train service will resume as the investigation continues.



A Metra UP-North train and a semi-truck reportedly crashed at Green Bay Road and Linden on Thursday afternoon in Wilmette.

What we know:

According to Evanston police, all Metra UP-North lines will be closed in both directions during the investigation of the incident.

Metra alerted its customers that around 2:45 p.m. UPN train #337 scheduled to arrive at Kenosha at 3:45 p.m. was stopped near Wilmette due to striking a semi-truck.

Two people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, according to Metra officials.

No one has died due to the crash, officials say.

(Fox Chicago)

Officials said the duration of the delay would be extensive, but the exact time was unknown. Customers are advised to find alternative transportation.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when the train lines will begin operation again.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by Metra and the Evanston Police Department.



