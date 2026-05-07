Indiana man accused of speeding off with officers inside van, jumping from vehicle: sheriff

The Brief An Indiana man allegedly drove off during a traffic stop with two officers inside his van, swerving across lanes, hitting semitrailers and jumping from the moving vehicle on I-65. Officers used a Taser to take him into custody; a search of the van found MDMA pills and suspected cocaine and marijuana. The suspect, 43-year-old Kieth McCoy of Indianapolis, faces 22 felony charges and four misdemeanor charges and is being held in Lake County Jail.



An Indiana man is accused of driving off with two sheriff’s officers inside a van, swerving through traffic and jumping from the moving vehicle, authorities said.

The backstory:

The incident occurred just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, when a Lake County sheriff’s officer tried to pull over a 1998 Chevrolet van for speeding on southbound Interstate 65.

The van was traveling 93 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver pulled over but refused to exit the vehicle. An officer then saw him attempting to hide a clear plastic bag containing pills inside a seat.

When authorities tried to remove him, the driver climbed into the driver’s seat and drove off with two officers still inside the van.

Authorities said the suspect swerved across all lanes of traffic and struck two semitrailers. He ignored commands to stop and actively resisted officers.

The suspect later opened a door and jumped from the van while it was traveling in the middle lane of I-65, authorities said. He continued to ignore commands to stop.

An officer deployed a Taser, and the suspect was taken into custody.

A search of the van uncovered plastic bags containing MDMA pills, as well as suspected cocaine and marijuana.

Charges filed:

Pictured is 43-year-old Kieth McCoy of Indianapolis. (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Kieth McCoy of Indianapolis. He faces 22 felony charges, including kidnapping and resisting law enforcement, according to the sheriff’s office.

He also faces four misdemeanor charges.

McCoy is being held at the Lake County Jail.