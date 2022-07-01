4 bodies found after potential triple homicide at Vadnais Lake

Authorities recovered the bodies of a woman and three children from Vadnais Lake after multiple agencies began searching the water Friday night following a potential triple homicide.

Multiple agencies searched the water Friday and Saturday for a woman and her three missing young children, including two boys and one girl.

During a press conference Saturday, Undersheriff Mike Martin said one child was pulled out of the water Friday night, a second child was recovered just after midnight Saturday and the third child was recovered around11:00 a.m. The woman was also recovered Saturday at approximately 10:40 a.m.

Police say they are investigating this incident as a homicide. The medical examiner's office will release the victims' names and cause of death.

See original story below.

"There’s nothing more tragic than the loss of young children," said Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher at a press conference Friday evening.

Authorities are at the scene of Vadnais Lake Friday evening, where multiple agencies have been spotted searching the water for three missing people.

Multiple agencies including the EMS dive team, Northstar Search and Rescue, Ramsey County Dive Team and others remained at the scene Friday, and intend to actively investigate throughout the evening.

Authorities say the father of the missing children was also found dead in Maplewood Friday morning, but stopped short of making any further connection to the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.