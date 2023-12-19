Bears players spend day spreading holiday cheer to fans across Chicagoland

Chicago Bears players spent their Tuesday spreading love and holiday joy to fans all around Chicagoland!

Students at Proviso East High School in Maywood got an early Christmas gift as quarterback Justin Fields made an appearance on campus. He talked with students and staff while signing some jerseys.

Long snapper Patrick Scales also surprised a new mother and her family, who have had a difficult time recently, with presents, gift cards, Bears gear, signed memorabilia and more.

Shortly after giving birth to her daughter, the mother lost her 12-year-old son from a rare and aggressive cancer.

Some United Airlines employees were also surprised by a trio of players.

Wide receiver DJ Moore, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, and running back Khalil Herbert assisted with gate announcements, scanning boarding passes and working on the tarmac to load bags onto planes.

And tonight — the Bears are hosting a big toy drive at the Ridgemoor Country Club, along with a party.