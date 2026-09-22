Joliet man accused of home burglary, fleeing police while carrying gun
JOLIET, Ill. - A southwest suburban man who was already on pretrial release is facing new charges after police linked him to a home burglary and arrested him following a brief chase last week, authorities said.
Joliet crime
Joliet police said officers responded Sept. 1 to a home in the 200 block of Adella Avenue after the residents reported a burglary. The occupants were away when the home was entered through a rear door.
Numerous pieces of jewelry were reportedly stolen.
Detectives later identified the suspect as 27-year-old Luis Martinez-Duran of Joliet. On Sept. 15, they obtained an arrest warrant charging him with residential burglary and two counts of felony theft.
The chase
On Sept. 17, officers spotted Martinez-Duran driving near Madison Street and Oneida Street and tried to pull him over around 12:57 p.m., police said.
Martinez-Duran allegedly refused to stop and drove into a parking lot in the 2200 block of Oneida Street. Police said he then drove across a grassy area and into another parking lot before getting out and running.
Luis Martinez-Duran | JPD
As he fled through several business parking lots along West Jefferson Street, officers saw him carrying a gun, according to police.
Martinez-Duran was eventually arrested after climbing onto a garbage compactor near Walgreens at 2101 West Jefferson Street. Officers recovered a loaded 9mm handgun near the arrest location, police said.
A search also turned up suspected methamphetamine, according to police.
Charges
Martinez-Duran was charged under the burglary arrest warrant with residential burglary and two counts of felony theft.
He also faces charges of:
- Armed violence
- Aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Fleeing and eluding a peace officer
- Obstructing a peace officer
- Violation of pretrial release
What's next:
Martinez-Duran was processed at the Joliet Police Department and transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Joliet Police Department.