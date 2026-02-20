Bicyclist critically injured in Aurora crash with SUV: police

The Brief A bicyclist was critically injured after being hit by a red SUV Thursday afternoon near Montgomery and Walcott roads in Aurora. She was hospitalized and airlifted to Loyola; the 64-year-old driver was uninjured and remained at the scene. Police are investigating and seeking information from the public.



A bicyclist has been hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a hit in Aurora on Thursday, according to police.

What we know:

Around 4:30 p.m., a red Chevrolet SUV, driven by a 64-year-old man, crashed into a female bicyclist at the crosswalk near Montgomery Road and Walcott Road, police say.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. She was later airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center, according to police. The driver was not injured and remained on the scene.

Aurora Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash. Portions of Montgomery Road and Walcott Road were closed for hours during the investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the crash should contact Aurora Police Department's Traffic Division at 630-256-5530 or email tips@aurora.il.us.