Bicyclist critically injured in Aurora crash with SUV: police
AURORA, Ill. - A bicyclist has been hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a hit in Aurora on Thursday, according to police.
What we know:
Around 4:30 p.m., a red Chevrolet SUV, driven by a 64-year-old man, crashed into a female bicyclist at the crosswalk near Montgomery Road and Walcott Road, police say.
The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. She was later airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center, according to police. The driver was not injured and remained on the scene.
Aurora Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash. Portions of Montgomery Road and Walcott Road were closed for hours during the investigation.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the crash should contact Aurora Police Department's Traffic Division at 630-256-5530 or email tips@aurora.il.us.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Aurora Police Department.