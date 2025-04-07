Boeing settles 2 lawsuits with 2019 plane crash victims' families, attorneys say

The Brief Boeing and the families of two victims of the 2019 plane crash in Ethiopia settled lawsuits just before a trial was set to begin on Monday in Chicago. The Boeing Max 737 MAX8 crashed minutes after takeoff in Ethiopia, killing 157 people on board. Darcy Belanger, 46, of Colorado, and U.S. Army Captain Antoine Lewis, 39, of suburban Matteson, were among those killed and whose families were involved in the lawsuits.



What we know:

Both cases were due to start trial in Chicago on Monday.

The families and the company avoided a trial that would have lasted two weeks in federal court.

Instead, the attorneys were expected to appear in court to iron out the details on Monday morning.

The backstory:

The Boeing Max 737 MAX8 crashed minutes after takeoff in Ethiopia, killing 157 people on board in 2019. It was headed to Nairobi, Kenya.

Victims’ families sued Boeing. Some settled out of court.

In Chicago, the family of Darcy Belanger, 46, of Colorado, is represented by Clifford Law.

"I'm happy for our client," said attorney Mark Lindquist, who is representing Belanger's family. "She stood her ground. We are satisfied with the resolution, accountability, and closure."

The family of U.S. Army Captain Antoine Lewis, 39, reportedly settled with Boeing on Sunday night. He was from south suburban Matteson and left behind a wife and two children.

Antoine Lewis

Another Boeing MAX8 crashed in Indonesia within a year, prompting a federal inquiry into the company's safety protocols.

Boeing admitted to criminal fraud and faces a trial in Texas in June.

What we don't know:

The amount of the settlements have not been disclosed.