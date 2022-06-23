Two 13-year-old boys wounded in separate shootings on Chicago's West, South sides

Two 13-year-old boys were hurt in separate shootings, within minutes of each other, Thursday night on the city’s West and South Sides.

About 8:20 p.m. a boy was outside in the 1900 block of South Drake Avenue when someone shot him in the leg, Chicago police said.

The boy ran home and a family member brought him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

About five minutes later, another boy was standing outside in the 1800 block of West 46th Street when someone riding in the passenger sit of a gray Chevy Impala opened fire, police said.

The boy was struck in the foot and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

There was no one in custody for either shooting.