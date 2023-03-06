Boy, 17, shot to death in Chatham

A teenage boy was shot and killed Sunday night in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 17-year-old was found on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 9:50 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue, police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.