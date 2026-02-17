Driver charged after crashing into state trooper’s squad car in suburban Chicago: police

The Brief A driver is charged after allegedly striking an Illinois State Police squad car on I-80 near New Lenox late Sunday. Police said the trooper had emergency lights activated while assisting a disabled vehicle; no troopers were injured, and the squad car was towed. The crash marks the fourth Move Over Law-related incident of 2026, according to state police.



A driver is facing multiple charges after striking an Illinois State Police squad car on Interstate 80 in suburban Chicago last weekend.

What we know:

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the westbound lanes of I-80 at milepost 138 near New Lenox.

According to Illinois State Police, a trooper was relocating a disabled vehicle that was partially blocking a lane near the shoulder of the interstate. The squad car’s emergency lights were activated at the time of the crash.

Police said a Mercedes-Benz SUV failed to slow down and struck the front right side of the squad car. The trooper and the driver of the disabled vehicle were inside their vehicles and were not injured.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, identified as 26-year-old Imani Tribett of Oak Lawn, was taken to an area hospital with injuries, authorities said.

Tribett was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and violating Scott’s Law, also known as the Move Over Law, police said.

The squad car was towed from the scene due to damage.

What's next:

The crash marks the fourth Move Over Law-related incident in 2026, according to state police. In 2025, there were 15 such crashes, resulting in injuries to seven troopers.

Scott’s Law requires Illinois drivers to slow down and move over when approaching emergency vehicles, highway workers or any vehicle with activated emergency or hazard lights.

A first offense carries a fine ranging from $250 to $10,000. If a violation results in injury, the driver’s license may be suspended for six months to two years.