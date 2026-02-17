Cook County Board President primary debate: How to watch

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Chicago Ald. Brendan Reilly will face off in a debate hosted by Fox Chicago on Tuesday as they compete in the 2026 Democratic primary election.

Preckwinkle, the incumbent, has served as the president of the Cook County Board of Commissioners since 2010. Reilly has represented parts of Chicago’s downtown in the City Council since 2007.

Chicago Ald. Brendan Reilly (left) is challenging Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle in the Democratic primary election in 2026. (Getty Images)

The two Democratic candidates are slated to join Fox Chicago on Tuesday night for a live debate on the major issues facing the county.

Primary Election Day is March 17, but early voting begins this month across the state.

How to watch

The debate will air live on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Viewers can watch on TV on Fox Chicago, Fox32Chicago.com, and on the FOX LOCAL app.

The debate will also stream live on Fox Chicago’s YouTube page.

The debate will be moderated by Fox Chicago’s Political Editor Paris Schutz.