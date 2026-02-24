Illinois GOP governor primary debate: How to watch on Fox Chicago

Multiple candidates for the Republican nomination for governor in Illinois are slated to participate in Fox Chicago’s debate on Tuesday evening.

Conservative entrepreneur and researcher Ted Dabrowski, DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick, and real estate developer Rick Heidner have agreed to join the program.

Ted Dabrowski, Rick Heidner, and James Mendrick will participate in the Fox Chicago debate on Feb. 24. (Provided by candidates' campaigns)

Darren Baily, a former lawmaker and the 2022 GOP nominee, was invited to join the debate, but will not participate.

Election Day is March 17, but early voting has already begun across the state.

How to watch the debate

The debate will air live at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. You can watch on Fox Chicago, Fox32Chicago.com, and on the FOX LOCAL app.

The program will also air live on Fox Chicago’s YouTube page.

The debate will be moderated by Fox Chicago’s Political Editor Paris Schutz.