Cook County assessor primary debate: How to watch

The two Democratic primary candidates in the race for Cook County assessor are slated to appear in a debate on Fox Chicago on Wednesday night.

Incumbent Assessor Fritz Kaegi is facing a primary challenge from Pat Hynes, the Lyons Township assessor and former employee of the county office.

Election Day is March 17, but early voting begins this month across the area.

How to watch

The debate will air live on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. Viewers can watch on Fox Chicago, Fox32Chicago.com, and on the FOX LOCAL app.

The program will also air on Fox Chicago's YouTube channel.

The debate will be moderated by Fox Chicago’s Political Editor Paris Schutz.

