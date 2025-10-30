Broadview ICE protesters refuse to remove 'Yes We Canopy' tent despite village order

The Brief Demonstrators at Broadview’s ICE facility are defying an order to remove their "Yes We Canopy" tent. The village says the tent violates its public camping ordinance and must be gone by 10 a.m. Thursday. Protesters plan a peaceful sit-in, calling the removal demand an infringement on their right to assemble.



Protesters at the Broadview ICE facility in Chicago’s western suburbs are refusing to take down their "Yes We Canopy" tent despite being ordered by the village to do so.

What we know:

The Village of Broadview issued a notice requiring that the Mutual Aid Hub, also known as the "Yes We Canopy" tent, be removed by 10 a.m. Thursday, citing a violation of the local public camping ordinance.

The tent was set up weeks ago to support families of people detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, offering information on legal resources and other assistance.

Protesters say the tent has also served as an important link for those seeking updates about loved ones held inside the ICE processing center.

Some volunteers have been staying in the tent around the clock to keep it staffed and protect donated supplies.

What's next:

Organizers say they’re preparing for a peaceful sit-in beginning at 9:30 a.m., just before the village’s 10 a.m. deadline.

They’ve been cleaning and organizing the space, moving materials like PPE, water bottles, and sign-making supplies into storage but intend to leave the tent standing as a symbol of resistance.

Protesters say their sit-in will be non-confrontational, aimed at highlighting what they call an infringement on their right to assemble.