Protesters at Broadview ICE facility maced, 2 hospitalized, village says

The Brief Several protesters were maced, and two were sent to a local hospital, outside of the ICE facility in suburban Broadview on Saturday. Protesters said they were "staging" in the middle of the road, blocking agents from getting into and out of the property. DHS has not yet responded to a request for comment about the incident.



About 10 protesters were maced by federal immigration agents outside the ICE facility in suburban Broadview on Saturday afternoon, according to a village spokesperson.

What we know:

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m., a village spokesperson said in a statement.

Two of the protesters were taken to Loyola Hospital, while others refused to be transported.

None of those who were maced were Broadview residents, the spokesperson said.

The protesters said they were "staging" in the middle of the street and blocking ICE agents from entering or exiting the property, which led to the confrontation with the agents.

A request for comment from the Department of Homeland Security was not immediately returned.

What they're saying:

The Chicago Activist Coalition For Justice said in a statement that the alleged conduct by federal agents was "dangerous and aggressive," and that the protesters involved would file a formal complaint with the Broadview Police Department.

The coalition said in a statement:

"The right to peacefully protest is a fundamental constitutional freedom that must be protected. We are deeply concerned by allegations that ICE agents used unnecessary force and intimidation against community members exercising their First Amendment rights. We believe these allegations warrant a prompt, transparent, and independent investigation.

"The reports that vehicles may have been used in a manner that endangered protesters, along with allegations involving the treatment of a seated woman and the deployment of chemical agents, raise serious public safety concerns. No individual should face retaliation, intimidation, or physical harm for participating in lawful, peaceful protest activity."

The village spokesperson did not say whether that complaint was filed on Sunday.