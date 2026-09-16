How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Don't pinch yourself, you weren't dreaming. The Chicago Bears really scored 59 points in their season opener vs. Carolina.
In Week 2, they'll get a tough challenge with a divisional opponent with one of the best defensive play callers in the NFL.
Here’s how you can watch the Bears vs. the Minnesota Vikings, as the Bears face their first divisional opponent in the 2026 season.
How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
TV: FOX
Stream: FoxSports.com and NFL+
Radio: ESPN 1000
The Bears and Vikings will be broadcast on FOX, those in the Chicagoland area will catch the regional broadcast that carries the Bears.
Joe Davis and Greg Olsen will be on the call on FOX, with Pam Oliver reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.
Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota start time
Date: Sunday, Sept. 20
Where: Solider Field, Chicago, Illinois
Time: Noon, CDT
Welcome home, boys.
The Chicago Bears play at Soldier Field for the first time this season, and get a chance to bring a high-flying offense that scored 59 points in Week 1 to the home crowd.
What stands in the Bears' way, though, are the Minnesota Vikings and defensive coordinator Brian Flores. He's one of the most regarded defensive play callers in the league with a fearsome blitz that attacks offenses consistently.
Bears head coach Ben Johnson is very familiar with Flores at this point, having called plays against his defense for a third season and counting now. That chess match between the Bears' offense and Vikings' defense will be what decides the outcome Sunday at Soldier Field.
Chicago Bears 2026 regular season schedule
Week 1: Chicago Bears 59, Carolina Panthers 37
Week 2: Sept. 20 vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 3: Sept. 28 (Monday) vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 4: Oct. 4 vs. New York Jets
Week 5: Oct. 11 at Green Bay Packers
Week 6: Oct. 18 at Atlanta Falcons
Week 7: Oct. 22 (Thursday) vs. New England Patriots
Week 8: Nov. 2 (Monday) at Seattle Seahawks
Week 9: Nov. 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 12: Nov. 26 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)
Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 14: Dec. 13 at Miami Dolphins
Week 15: Dec. 19 (Saturday) at Buffalo Bills
Week 16: Dec. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers (Christmas)
Week 17: Jan. 3 vs. Detroit Lions
Week 18: TBD at Minnesota Vikings