How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Brief Yes, the Chicago Bears really scored 59 points in their season opener vs. Carolina. In Week 2, they'll get a tough challenge with a divisional opponent coming to town. Here’s how you can watch the Bears vs. the Minnesota Vikings, as the Bears face their first divisional opponent in the 2026 season.



Don't pinch yourself, you weren't dreaming. The Chicago Bears really scored 59 points in their season opener vs. Carolina.

In Week 2, they'll get a tough challenge with a divisional opponent with one of the best defensive play callers in the NFL.

Here’s how you can watch the Bears vs. the Minnesota Vikings, as the Bears face their first divisional opponent in the 2026 season.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

TV: FOX

Stream: FoxSports.com and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

The Bears and Vikings will be broadcast on FOX, those in the Chicagoland area will catch the regional broadcast that carries the Bears.

Joe Davis and Greg Olsen will be on the call on FOX, with Pam Oliver reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota start time

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20

Where: Solider Field, Chicago, Illinois

Time: Noon, CDT

Welcome home, boys.

The Chicago Bears play at Soldier Field for the first time this season, and get a chance to bring a high-flying offense that scored 59 points in Week 1 to the home crowd.

What stands in the Bears' way, though, are the Minnesota Vikings and defensive coordinator Brian Flores. He's one of the most regarded defensive play callers in the league with a fearsome blitz that attacks offenses consistently.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson is very familiar with Flores at this point, having called plays against his defense for a third season and counting now. That chess match between the Bears' offense and Vikings' defense will be what decides the outcome Sunday at Soldier Field.

Chicago Bears 2026 regular season schedule

Week 1: Chicago Bears 59, Carolina Panthers 37

Week 2: Sept. 20 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 3: Sept. 28 (Monday) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 4: Oct. 4 vs. New York Jets

Week 5: Oct. 11 at Green Bay Packers

Week 6: Oct. 18 at Atlanta Falcons

Week 7: Oct. 22 (Thursday) vs. New England Patriots

Week 8: Nov. 2 (Monday) at Seattle Seahawks

Week 9: Nov. 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 12: Nov. 26 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 14: Dec. 13 at Miami Dolphins

Week 15: Dec. 19 (Saturday) at Buffalo Bills

Week 16: Dec. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers (Christmas)

Week 17: Jan. 3 vs. Detroit Lions

Week 18: TBD at Minnesota Vikings