A man was shot and wounded Friday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The 39-year-old was outside around 12:19 a.m. when a male got out of a dark-colored vehicle and shot him twice in the hip in the 3700 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.