Girl, 13, reported missing from Chicago
article
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a teenage girl who was reported missing from Chicago's North Side.
What we know:
Lucila Gomez Rodriguez, 13, was last seen Tuesday in the 2700 block of North Pine Grove Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
Gomez Rodriguez is 5-foot-3, 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266.
The Source: The information in this report came from a missing person report filed with the Chicago Police Department.