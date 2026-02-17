Girl, 13, reported missing from Chicago

article

The Brief Chicago police are asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl reported missing from the North Side. She was last seen Tuesday near the 2700 block of North Pine Grove Avenue, and anyone with information is urged to contact police.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a teenage girl who was reported missing from Chicago's North Side.

What we know:

Lucila Gomez Rodriguez, 13, was last seen Tuesday in the 2700 block of North Pine Grove Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Gomez Rodriguez is 5-foot-3, 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266.