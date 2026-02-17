Expand / Collapse search

Girl, 13, reported missing from Chicago

By Fox Chicago Digital Staff
Published  February 17, 2026 6:58am CST
Lucila Gomez Rodriguez | Chicago police

The Brief

    • Chicago police are asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl reported missing from the North Side.
    • She was last seen Tuesday near the 2700 block of North Pine Grove Avenue, and anyone with information is urged to contact police.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a teenage girl who was reported missing from Chicago's North Side.

What we know:

Lucila Gomez Rodriguez, 13, was last seen Tuesday in the 2700 block of North Pine Grove Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Gomez Rodriguez is 5-foot-3, 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266.

The Source: The information in this report came from a missing person report filed with the Chicago Police Department.

